Outsider Macron sets sights on presidency

Emmanuel Macron

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Centrist Emmanuel Macron has gone through to the second round of the French election, where he will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

After topping Sunday's vote, he is now favourite to win the run-off on 7 May.

It is the first time in six decades that neither of France's main left-wing or right-wing parties has had a candidate in the second round.

With 97% of votes counted, Mr Macron stands on 23.9% with Ms Le Pen on 21.4%.

Their nearest challengers, centre-right François Fillon and hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, fell behind, with just over 19% each.

Mr Macron, a former banker, is seen as a political outsider, having never run an election campaign before.