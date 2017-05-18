Knysna fires rage

?This photo was taken by Leon van Loggenberg.

KNYSNA NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - Various fires are currently raging across Knysna.

Fires have been reported on The Heads and in Belvedere, as well as in Brenton-on-Sea.

A thick cloud of smoke is hanging over the town.

According to Eden District Municipality, fires in Hoogekraal and Kruisfontein (next to the N2 close to Nekkies) are out of control.

In Sedgefield, 4 houses have already burnt down.

Emergency services are on the various scenes.

A joint operations centre has been established at MTO Kruisfontein.

The N2 remains closed outside Knysna, en route to Bitou. Motorists have been requested to travel along the Langkloof road as an alternative route from PE to Cape Town.

The following centres have been activated where people can be evacuated to: Hornlee Community Hall, Vermont Old Age Home, Chris Hani Hall, Concordia High School Hall, Chris Nissen Primary School and Khayalethu Hall.

Watch 2 videos below.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'