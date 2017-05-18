The fire in Hoekwil. Photos: Eden 911

WILDERNESS NEWS - The fire in Hoekwil is currently on both sides of Hoekwil Road leading up to Serpentine Road and flames are reported to be about 15m high.

Motorists are advised not to use the road as it is extremely dangerous.

Local rescue and emergency service, Eden 911 is appealing to the public to please drop off water, cold drinks and anything to eat at the Waves Caltex Service Station at the circle on the N2 after the Hoekwil turn off.

Eden 911 will ensure that the drinks and eats get to the firefighters who are battling the fires in the area.

Eden 911 Operations Manager, Claire Donachie says she feels very sorry for the firefighters who are working very hard under difficult circumstances.



