Fire update: N2 still closed

The fire this morning.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS FLASH - The N2 between Plettenberg Bay and Knysna is still closed due to dense smoke caused by the veld fire this morning at the Kruisfontein plantation.

More information will follow as soon as emergency services have completed assessment on the scene.

Currently no times can be given as to when the N2 will be opened as the heat and smoke are causing a dangerous situation for motorists.

