Protest in Thembalethu

The entrance to Zone 8 is blocked.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - Informal settlement dwellers have blocked the entrance to Zone 8 in Thembalethu to prevent police and municipal officials from evicting them.

Community members are armed with sticks and stones.

It is believed that the protestors are occupying the land illegally.

No further information is currently available.

Watch a video below.

VIDEO & PHOTO: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST



'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'