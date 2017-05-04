Translate to: 

George Relay for Life best in SA

George Relay for Life best in SA
Lorraine Verhagen, chairlady of the George Relay For Life (right), receives the Award for the Best Income Generated by a RFL during the 2016/2017 period from Leillani Geduld, of the Cansa Southern Business Unit. Photo: Denise Lloyd
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Cansa Relay For Life (RFL) George has been awarded the Best Income Generated by a Relay 2016/2017 Award at the annual summit held in Pretoria last weekend.
 
With an amount of more than half a million rand (R562 368), they beat the much bigger area of East Rand (R519 733) to walk away with the reward.
 
Chairperson Lorraine Verhagen did not even respond when George was announced the winner of the Cansa Southern Business Unit (which includes most of the Cape Province area). Only when the rest of the Southern Cape and Klein Karoo team burst into applause and urged her to collect the award, did she respond.
 
"It can't be. Did we really do it?" she shouted and then made her way to the stage where Leillani Geduld from the Southern Business Unit handed her the award.
 
Lorraine thanked her committee, all the Relay For Life teams, the sponsors and the community of George that made this wonderful accolade possible. At that stage nobody actually realised that it was also the biggest single amount raised by any Relay in the country for the said year.
 
 
The Cansa Relay For Life delegates from the Southern Cape and Klein Karoo that attended the annual summit at Pure Joy Conference Centre in Pretoria over the weekend. From left: Lorraine Verhagen (George), Merle Singh (Garden Route), Denise Lloyd (Mossel Bay), James Stanley (Hessequa), Babie Lewitton (Cansa staff partner George) and Riana Lindeque (Oudtshoorn). Hennie van Wyk (Beaufort West) was absent when the photograph was taken. Photo: Supplied  
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
