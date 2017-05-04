Mass exodus of directors at municipality?

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The heads of five of the six directorates at the George Municipality have been offered the opportunity to accept early retirement with effect tomorrow Wednesday 31 May – three months before their 5-year directorship contracts come to an end on 31 August 2017.

The George Herald has learnt that Council has offered five directors the option of early retirement, following a recommendation by Adv Yolanda Jacobs that a settlement of early retirement be reached with the Director of Civil Engineering, Harold Basson.

Basson was placed on special leave on 6 April after Mayor Melvin Naik accused him of disrespect, insubordination and attempting to influence the tender process. He was suspended two weeks later, but Adv Jacobs, who was appointed by Council to investigate the merits of the case against Basson, has advised Council that Basson’s conduct was “questionable at most” and said she does not believe “ there are sufficient grounds for a successful disciplinary based on the information she has been supplied with”.

Following her recommendation that served before council during a confidential meeting on Thursday, the offer was extended to the other municipal directors as well.

The only director who has not been offered the special deal is the Director of Community Services, Walter Hendricks, as his contract runs beyond August.

Apart from Basson who has not reapplied for his position and is still suspended, the directors who may spend their last day at the municipality tomorrow are the Director of Human Settlements, Land Affairs and Planning Steven Erasmus; Director of Electro-technical Services Kevin Grünewald; Director of Financial Services Keith Jordaan; and Director of Corporate Services, Dr Eddie Rankwana.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

