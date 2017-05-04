Translate to: 

Simmers replaces 'excellent' Speaker

Tertuis Simmers.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO: On his very first day as Eden District Municipality (DM) Speaker, Tertuis Simmers received a solid grilling from the opposition benches who made it very clear that they were sorry to see the previous Speaker, Mark Willemse make way for Simmers.
 
Simmers and Willemse swopped seats during the Eden Council budget meeting shortly after 11:00 this morning (Monday 29 May). The 2017/18 budget was approved two hours later by the DA majority with the ANC minority opposing the budget citing a lack of project plans and financial projections.
 
After giving Willemse, who is taking over from Simmers as portfolio councillor of roads, a glowing report, ANC chief whip Piet van der Hoven welcomed Simmers, but told him he has big shoes to fill. “We have had many successful sessions under his leadership.
 
For the first time in a very long time we had proper discussions in council.”
 
Relations did not remain cordial for long and Van der Hoven accused Simmers of arrogance.
 
“The Speaker is applying the rules of conduct to the extent that we do not agree with. We want [the budget to reflect] a long term plan to ascertain long term sustainability of this council. I propose that we do not approve this budget.”
 
Watch a video below:
 
 
For more details regarding the approved budget, read the George Herald on Thursday.
 
ARTICLE: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:41 (GMT+2), Mon, 29 May 2017
