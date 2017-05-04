Celebrating cancer survivors.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - International Cancer Survivor's Day is on 4 June. This year we celebrate cancer survivors throughout the Garden Route by sharing their stories through different forms of art and creativity. This includes paintings, pottery, photography, writing or any other expressive art form.

A cancer survivor is anyone living with a history of cancer - from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life. Cancer survivors are also those who support the person diagnosed with cancer throughout their journey, while continuing their own lives, and afterwards, when their loved one is no longer with them. Surviving cancer is an attitude towards life: to live each day to the fullest.

CancerCare will be hosting five art and craft workshops at the unit in Gloucester Avenue from Monday to Friday 5 - 9 June, to empower those touched by cancer to express themselves through art and creativity. Most of the workshops are presented by cancer survivors with years of experience and expertise. Workshops include pottery, pewter work, photography, mosaic and a session on using mandalas as therapy.

