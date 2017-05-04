R13 million for 123 households

At the Conville Community Hall today. Photo: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mcebisi Skhwatsha was at the Conville Community Hall today to hand over a total of R13 million to 123 Lawaaikamp households.

This is part of the department's land restitution programme.

Each household received R110 000.

Read more in next week's George Herald, and online.

