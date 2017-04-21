Avo thieves hit Blanco

A local farmer asked the public to refrain from buying avocados from illegal hawkers in the Blanco area as he has suffered great financial losses due to theft on his farm near the area.

They say they look on helplessly as their fruit is sold on street corners as the culprits are under-aged. The farmers have urged the public to think twice before buying avocados from illegal hawkers.

"Many families are dependent on the money generated by our farm. They are not only stealing from us, but also from the labourers and their families," said the farmers, who wish to remain anonymous.

They told the George Herald the theft has been an ongoing problem and can't say when the trees get stripped as the thieves are long gone by the time they notice the loss. They have to hire guards and dogs and recently put up electric fencing at a huge cost to their farming enterprise.