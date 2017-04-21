Outeniqua Pass: Stop/go in place

The accident scene in the Outeniqua Pass this morning.

GEORGE NEWS - One lane of the Outeniqua Pass has been reopened after an accident took place here earlier this morning.

A stop/go system is in place.

It is estimated that both lanes should be open within the next hour.

According to information, 3 vehicles were involved in the accident.

One person sustained serious injuries.

Traffic officials are regulating traffic on either side of the pass.

