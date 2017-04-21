Outeniqua Pass closed after accident

The accident scene in the Outeniqua Pass this morning.

GEORGE NEWS - The Outeniqua Pass is closed for traffic following an accident near the top of the pass.

Both lanes are closed.

According to information, it was a head-on collision and 1 person was seriously injured.

The road will be closed for an undetermined period of time.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

