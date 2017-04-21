Update: Translux passengers stranded

Unhappy bus passengers en route to Port Elizabeth and East London were stranded in George after their Translux buses were ordered off the road. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Chaos reigned on Wednesday 26 April when five City to City buses belonging to Translux were ordered off the road by Western Cape Provincial Traffic officials.

Stranded passengers were angered and traumatised at being stuck for more than 8 hours at the old George railway station (which serves as a bus stop) from 03:00 that morning.

Numerous calls, emails and SMS messages from the George Herald to Translux's spokespersons and customer services did not yield any response or explanation as to why the vehicles were impounded, until two weeks later. On Wednesday 10 May, Operations Manager for Translux in the Cape Province Mputhumi Gula said the company was forced to pay spot fines for what he termed an "error" made by the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory authority on the "index of annexure" travel permit on all five buses.

Gula said the buses were only released after Translux had paid the spot fine and this took 8 hours. When Provincial Traffic Chief in George Quinton Williams was contacted yesterday, he confirmed that he had also heard that Gauteng Provincial Regulatory authorities had erred.

He said, though, that "the issue is now between Translux and the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory authorities. We looked at the documents and found them to be out of order; what takes place after this (dispute) I do not know."

About passengers' complaints that the buses were dirty, Gula said, "You had better speak to our customer services department about that. Passengers do make a mess when they eat on board the buses." Yesterday a customer services manager who identified herself as Nora, promised she would get an acting spokesperson to give the George Herald a call today (Thursday) to give comment on the whole unhappy saga.

A partially sighted passenger, Jacinda Rayners, who was travelling with husband David, said this week the whole experience had left her with a bitter taste in the mouth. They did receive a refund but were forced to fork out an additional R250 per person to get to their destination.

She has been asking Translux's customer services to make good for the extra costs incurred for the period stranded in George. The whole experience had been traumatic. She said the uncertainty of when they would eventually be able to resume their journey had been extremely stressful.

Some of the eastbound passengers were travelling to the Transkei and Durban while others were westbound to Cape Town when their buses' travel permits were examined at the Sasol Garage Kraaibosch.

