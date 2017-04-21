Translate to: 

Update: Translux passengers stranded

Update: Translux passengers stranded
Unhappy bus passengers en route to Port Elizabeth and East London were stranded in George after their Translux buses were ordered off the road. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Chaos reigned on Wednesday 26 April when five City to City buses belonging to Translux were ordered off the road by Western Cape Provincial Traffic officials.
 
Stranded passengers were angered and traumatised at being stuck for more than 8 hours at the old George railway station (which serves as a bus stop) from 03:00 that morning.
 
Numerous calls, emails and SMS messages from the George Herald to Translux's spokespersons and customer services did not yield any response or explanation as to why the vehicles were impounded, until two weeks later. On Wednesday 10 May, Operations Manager for Translux in the Cape Province Mputhumi Gula said the company was forced to pay spot fines for what he termed an "error" made by the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory authority on the "index of annexure" travel permit on all five buses.
 
Gula said the buses were only released after Translux had paid the spot fine and this took 8 hours. When Provincial Traffic Chief in George Quinton Williams was contacted yesterday, he confirmed that he had also heard that Gauteng Provincial Regulatory authorities had erred.
 
He said, though, that "the issue is now between Translux and the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory authorities. We looked at the documents and found them to be out of order; what takes place after this (dispute) I do not know."
 
About passengers' complaints that the buses were dirty, Gula said, "You had better speak to our customer services department about that. Passengers do make a mess when they eat on board the buses." Yesterday a customer services manager who identified herself as Nora, promised she would get an acting spokesperson to give the George Herald a call today (Thursday) to give comment on the whole unhappy saga.
 
A partially sighted passenger, Jacinda Rayners, who was travelling with husband David, said this week the whole experience had left her with a bitter taste in the mouth. They did receive a refund but were forced to fork out an additional R250 per person to get to their destination.
 
She has been asking Translux's customer services to make good for the extra costs incurred for the period stranded in George. The whole experience had been traumatic. She said the uncertainty of when they would eventually be able to resume their journey had been extremely stressful.
 
Some of the eastbound passengers were travelling to the Transkei and Durban while others were westbound to Cape Town when their buses' travel permits were examined at the Sasol Garage Kraaibosch.
 
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 10 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
User Comment
iYess
2 hours ago
Between Provincial Traffics petty and bureaucratic attitude with the incompetent, pathetic, spiteful attitude, transport and tourism is taking a massive knock. This is costing the country multiple millions in income due to operators not being able to operate legally, with quite a few waiting almost six months to obtain their new or renewed permits. Those that get theirs are confused with the confusing wording, resulting in the provincial traffics causing chaos due to their lack of ability to interpret the permits. Totally incompetent.
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Georgians are among South Africa's most hospitable people - this is according to the latest Airbnb hospitality index. Do you think this is accurate?
For sure!
George Herald 59%
Definitely not!
George Herald 25%
I don't know.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
Straatbrak
I'm a 71 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 65.
Gordie1952
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up