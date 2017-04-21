Translate to: 

Phone cable repair takes 7 weeks

Phone cable repair takes 7 weeks
Telkom logo.
GEORGE NEWS - Telkom client Christa Cruywagen contacted the George Herald last week, at the end of her tether after having been without an internet service since 15 March.
 
When she reported the problem on 16 March, she was informed that a Telkom cable had been damaged during drilling for the purpose of installing optical fibre. Cruywagen says she contacted Telkom and her internet service provider, MWeb, almost on a weekly basis to try to find out what the problem was and when she could expect to be online again.
 
"During this whole period, I got exactly two SMSes from Telkom to inform me that it was a faulty cable. Nobody could say when we could expect it to be repaired. It was extremely frustrating because you can only speak to someone in a call centre who has no clue as to what is happening out in the field. And it is impossible to get the number of a contact person in George. It is a shame. Telkom furthermore deducted my debit orders for the seven weeks that I was without service. Surely this is not acceptable."
 
After the George Herald sent a query to Telkom's communications department, Henry Matroos, network field services operations manager for Openserve, replied that the necessary repair work would be started on Thursday and Cruywagen's service should be up and running by the weekend. He confirmed that a cable had been damaged during drilling by MTN service providers.
 
On Monday, Cruywagen said that their telephone line started working on Sunday afternoon. However, the ADSL line was still off and more residents in the area who had not been affected previously, had also lost their ADSL connection. Matroos promised that he would investigate. No response was received before going to press.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We birng you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:14 (GMT+2), Wed, 10 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Georgians are among South Africa's most hospitable people - this is according to the latest Airbnb hospitality index. Do you think this is accurate?
For sure!
George Herald 60%
Definitely not!
George Herald 24%
I don't know.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
denny_55
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Lovit
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 49 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up