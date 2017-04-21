Phone cable repair takes 7 weeks

Telkom logo.

GEORGE NEWS - Telkom client Christa Cruywagen contacted the George Herald last week, at the end of her tether after having been without an internet service since 15 March.

When she reported the problem on 16 March, she was informed that a Telkom cable had been damaged during drilling for the purpose of installing optical fibre. Cruywagen says she contacted Telkom and her internet service provider, MWeb, almost on a weekly basis to try to find out what the problem was and when she could expect to be online again.

"During this whole period, I got exactly two SMSes from Telkom to inform me that it was a faulty cable. Nobody could say when we could expect it to be repaired. It was extremely frustrating because you can only speak to someone in a call centre who has no clue as to what is happening out in the field. And it is impossible to get the number of a contact person in George. It is a shame. Telkom furthermore deducted my debit orders for the seven weeks that I was without service. Surely this is not acceptable."

After the George Herald sent a query to Telkom's communications department, Henry Matroos, network field services operations manager for Openserve, replied that the necessary repair work would be started on Thursday and Cruywagen's service should be up and running by the weekend. He confirmed that a cable had been damaged during drilling by MTN service providers.

On Monday, Cruywagen said that their telephone line started working on Sunday afternoon. However, the ADSL line was still off and more residents in the area who had not been affected previously, had also lost their ADSL connection. Matroos promised that he would investigate. No response was received before going to press.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

