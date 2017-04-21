Hillclimb racing cars on fire

The burning vehicles. Photo: Lourens Steyn.

KNYSNA NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - A car that took part in this weekend's Jaguar Simola Hillclimb caught a light on the carrier that was transporting it and consequently caused the other vehicles on the carrier to burn.



This happened on the N2 between Knysna and Sedgefield this morning Monday April 8.

Knysna-Plett Herald journalist, Stefan Goosen, is on his way to the scene but stuck in traffic.

He says there is no oncoming traffic which may mean the N2 is closed for traffic.

Watch a video of the burning vehicles below.



Video: Supplied.

The carrier with the burning vehicles.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

