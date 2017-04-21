Translate to: 

York Street accident: Police van skips red light

Five people were injured during an accident at the intersection of Langenhoven and York Street, this morning. Photo: Mielies Steyn.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - Five people were injured when a police van crashed into an old Mazda 323 in the middle of the intersection of Langenhoven and York Street just before 08:00 this morning.
 
The driver of the Mazda, Maliviwe Mlotywa, told the George Herald that he and his four female passengers were travelling from the CBD down Hibernia Road which becomes Langenhoven and while crossing York Street the police vehicle skipped the red light and hit the Mazda at great speed. “I just heard ‘bang’ and the next thing the car spun around. We were on our way to Fancourt.”
 
An eyewitness said the police van, that was travelling from the top of York Street, had its siren and blue lights on when it skipped the red light. After slamming into the Mazda it hit the traffic light and came to a standstill on the island in the middle of the road.
 
The driver of the van and the four women were taken to hospital by ambulance. One of the woman sustained a head injury while the other three women have knee and neck injuries. It is believed the police van’s driver was treated for shock while his passenger was unharmed.
 
The policemen involved in the accident are stationed at the George police station and were on their way to an emergency when the accident happened.
 
Watch a video that was taken on the scene, below:
 
 
 
The police van that was involved in the accident. 
 
 
The Mazda after the police van crashed into it. 
 
More information to follow as it becomes available. 
 
09:15 (GMT+2), Fri, 05 May 2017
