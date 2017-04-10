Adopt a granny march

During the march. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A hundred grannies and a few grandpas are marching from Unity Park at the top of York Steet to George Civic Centre.

This forms part of the municipality's Adopt a Granny program that encourages young people to interact with and assist the elderly.

At the civic centre, they will enjoy a fun-filled programme.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'