Adopt a granny march

During the march. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A hundred grannies and a few grandpas are marching from Unity Park at the top of York Steet to George Civic Centre.
This forms part of the municipality's Adopt a Granny program that encourages young people to interact with and assist the elderly.
At the civic centre, they will enjoy a fun-filled programme.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
10:20 (GMT+2), Thu, 04 May 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.