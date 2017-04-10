Fire raging in plantation

Photo: Juan Barnard

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - A fire is raging in the Witfontein plantation behind the old Hawthorndene Hotel.

The plane and helicopter are getting water from the Garden Route Botanical Garden dam and reloading every 5 minutes.

All the bystanders are being told to leave as the chopper is dropping water bombs precariously close to the crowd

More information to follow as it becomes available.

Watch a video below.

Bystanders on the scene.

VIDEO & PHOTOS: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR

A plane and a helicopter are fighting the fire which is growing by the minute.The George Fire Brigade is also on the scene.