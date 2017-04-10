Fire raging in plantation

Photo: Juan Barnard
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - A fire is raging in the Witfontein plantation behind the old Hawthorndene Hotel.
A plane and a helicopter are fighting the fire which is growing by the minute.
The George Fire Brigade is also on the scene.
The plane and helicopter are getting water from the Garden Route Botanical Garden dam and reloading every 5 minutes.
All the bystanders are being told to leave as the chopper is dropping water bombs precariously close to the crowd
More information to follow as it becomes available.
Watch a video below.
Bystanders on the scene.
A plane and helicopter are getting water from the Garden Route Botanical Garden dam.
VIDEO & PHOTOS: ILSE SCHOONRAAD, GEORGE HERALD EDITOR
17:35 (GMT+2), Mon, 01 May 2017
