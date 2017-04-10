Translate to: 

Dog poisoned in Wilderness

A healthy Anja.
WILDERNESS NEWS - The Garden Route SPCA is distributing pamphlets in Wilderness warning residents to beware of a person or persons poisoning dogs in the area.
 
Henk van Gerven, owner of Tuscany Guesthouse in Wilderness East, lost his trusted 6-year-old labrador cross Great Dane, Anja, after she ate pieces of animal fat laced with poison on Friday 21 April.
 
"Anja was sniffing around in the garden as she usually does, but this time when she returned to the house, she went straight to Leena, my wife, as if she needed help.
 
"About 15 minutes later she started shaking and we thought maybe she had been bitten by a snake.
 
"The shaking and convulsions became stronger and within the hour she stopped breathing.
 
"We never even had time to take her to the vet," said van Gerven.
 
The post mortem report by Dr Muller Strydom of the George Animal Hospital states, "In her stomach I found the typical black granules of Aldicarb poisoning or 'Two Step' with pieces of fat. Aldicarb is a carbamate pesticide that is frequently used in the poisoning of animals."
 
Van Gerven warned dog owners that Aldicarp is extremely dangerous for humans as well. "Luckily, we washed our hands 5 or 6 times after removing the saliva from her mouth. All clothing that has come into contact with the poison must be destroyed, preferably burnt.''
 
Frieda Jansen van Rensburg, SPCA Garden Route manager, asks that anyone with knowledge of poisoning or other cruelty to animals reports it to Saps and the local SPCA.
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest Wilderness, Garden Route news'
10:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 April 2017
