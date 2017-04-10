Translux passengers stranded

Unhappy bus passengers en route to Port Elizabeth and East London were stranded in George on Wednesday after their Translux buses were ordered off the road. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Frustrated passengers of five Translux City to City buses on Wednesday morning demanded answers after they were left stranded at the George Railway Station for more than a day.

Their buses were ordered off the road in George by provincial traffic officials in the early hours of the morning.

The passengers, en route between Port Elizabeth and East London, complained about being left in the dark (literally and figuratively) with regard to replacement buses, ticket refunds and meals. Some passengers were extremely upset as they were on their way to scheduled job interviews and would be late for these appointments.

The Acting Chief of Provincial Traffic in George, Clinton Williams, said Translux had been warned and had disregarded the 31 March deadline to get their transport permits in order.

Williams said the permits were currently not valid for operating on the N2. The Translux PRO could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

ARTICLE & PHOTO: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

