Vehicle rolls in Knysna Road

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - In an accident in Knysna Road at King Fisher Restaurant yesterday morning (Sunday 23 April), an SUV rolled several times after being hit by a Ford Ka that had veered across the traffic lanes right into oncoming traffic.

It missed another vehicle by a hair's breadth before nipping the side of the SUV that was travelling in the outside lane into the direction of George East. The SUV came to a standstill on its wheels on the pavement, facing towards the restaurant.

The Ford Ka was on its way in the direction of the town centre. A George resident, Ken Liberty's, car cam recorded some dramatic footage of the accident. A vehicle driving alongside the SUV that rolled can be seen slowing down for the Ford Ka that drove straight over into the lanes of oncoming traffic.

An ER24 spokesperson said the drivers of both vehicles were buckled up and miraculously suffered no injuries.

Southern Cape Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said he cannot comment at this stage as their computer systems are down.

Watch a video of the accident below:

More information to follow as it becomes available.

