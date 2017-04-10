Fraud case ends after 6 years

The George regional court.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS FLASH - A court case that has been dragging on for the past six years is expected to come to an end in the George regional court today.

A Mossel Bay couple, Graeme and Carolina Minne, is charged with fraud involving a staggering R280 million.

The couple is accused of stealing the large sum of money between 2002 and 2009 from more than 900 investors in Mossel Bay and surrounding areas.

The victims invested their money in a type of pyramid scheme with the assumption that the money would be traded on the international market.

Investors however never received their capital investment or any interest.

Judgement is expected to be delivered today.