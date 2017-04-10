Van with trailer overturns on N2

A panel van with a trailer overturned on the N2 near the Glentana off ramp shortly earlier this afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, the male driver lost control after a tyre of the vehicle burst.

The female passenger sustained light injuries, but the man is unscathed.

They were treated on the scene.

Pojie said the couple is believed to be gospel singers touring the country. He could not provide their names or say where they are from.

