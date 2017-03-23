Miss SA lands in George

Kwaggas at the airport welcoming their latest hero. Photos: Myron Rabinowitz.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A radiant Miss SA, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, landed at George Airport this afternoon on her first homecoming visit after being crowned.

She was welcomed by family and friends as well as her former Outeniqua High School headmaster, Christo Vorster. Her favourite teacher, Frans de Swardt, as well as a group of learners from her alma mater were also present.

Curious on-lookers couldn't resist the photo opportunity with the new beautiful Miss SA. On Sunday she will lead the annual Sedgefield Slow Festival Easter Street Parade when the entire Sedgefield is expected to line the streets.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters with some international fans.

Miss SA with her mother Anne-Marie Steenkamp.

Demi-Leigh with favourite teacher, Frans de Swardt.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'