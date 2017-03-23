3 Road accidents since weekend started

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS FLASH - The Easter weekend has only just begun and already three road accidents in the George and Mossel Bay area have been reported.

At about 13:00 today 4 April the tyre of a vehicle travelling in the Outeniqua Pass burst and the driver lost control, hitting the edge of the mountain. According to Waldo de Kock from ER24 ambulance service, who responded to the scene, the man was not injured.

De Kock said the car had a George registration number, but the identity of the man was not known.

The George Herald also received information about another accident that happened at about 12:15, in which three people were injured when a car rolled on the N2 near Great Brak River. One person was taken to the Bay View Hospital.

Just before 16:00, an ER24 team responded to a call to yet another accident scene at Cooper, in the Albertinia area. No details about this incident is available at present.

De Kock said an ambulance is on its way from George to Oudtshoorn to fetch a boy from the Oudtshoorn Hospital. He was admitted with injuries sustained after falling from a Caspir at an exhibition of the SA National Defence Force. He will be transferred to George Hospital.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'