GO GEORGE bus service today

A GO GEORGE bus on duty.
GEORGE NEWS - GO GEORGE thanks a small group of dedicated drivers who are assisting us to deliver a basic service on the main bus routes today 14 April.
 
This comes after the GO GEORGE public bus service came to an almost complete halt Tuesday morning 11 April due to a country wide strike. 
 
Passengers should keep in mind that this is a limited service that does not run according to the normal schedules, and that delays should be expected. The basic service will remain in place until further notice.
 
The following routes are serviced during peak times on Friday 14 April 2017:
1A (New Dawn Park – CBD)
60 (Rosedale – CBD)
2 (Blanco – CBD)
7 (CBD – Garden Route Mall)
53 (Rosemoor)
 
During off-peak times, the service will be scaled down and the following routes will then be operational:
Route 1E – a combination of Routes 1A and 1B
Route 2 Blanco - CBD
Route 53 Rosemoor – CBD
 
Passengers are reminded that the service will only be operational until 18:30.
 
The latest information can be obtained from the GO GEORGE Call Centre, 0800 044 044, the GO GEORGE Facebook page and the website.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 14 April 2017
