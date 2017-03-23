GO GEORGE bus service today

A GO GEORGE bus on duty.

GEORGE NEWS - GO GEORGE thanks a small group of dedicated drivers who are assisting us to deliver a basic service on the main bus routes today 14 April.

This comes after the GO GEORGE public bus service came to an almost complete halt Tuesday morning 11 April due to a country wide strike.

Passengers should keep in mind that this is a limited service that does not run according to the normal schedules, and that delays should be expected. The basic service will remain in place until further notice.

The following routes are serviced during peak times on Friday 14 April 2017:

53 (Rosemoor)

Route 53 Rosemoor – CBD

Passengers are reminded that the service will only be operational until 18:30.

1A (New Dawn Park – CBD)60 (Rosedale – CBD)2 (Blanco – CBD)7 (CBD – Garden Route Mall)Route 1E – a combination of Routes 1A and 1BRoute 2 Blanco - CBD