GO GEORGE bus service update

Striking GO GEORGE bus drivers at the depot in York Street on Wednesday morning. In the background a bus leaves the premises as a few drivers opted to rather work than strike. Strikers used foul language and threatened the George Herald photographer when she took this photo. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS - This morning's peak has been serviced as best as possible with the small group of GO GEORGE drivers who turned up for work today.

This comes after the GO GEORGE public bus service came to an almost complete halt yesterday morning due to a country wide strike.

GO GEORGE thanks these dedicated drivers who are assisting us to deliver a basic service on the main bus routes.

Passengers should keep in mind that this is a limited service that does not run according to the normal schedules, and that delays should be expected.

Due to the uncertainty of the situation, daily updates will be provided until the strike is over.

Please take note of the following arrangements for the rest of today, Thursday 13 April.

Service will only be operational until 18:30 tonight.

Route 1E – a combination of Routes 1A and 1B

Route 2 Blanco - CBD

Route 53 Rosemoor – CBD

Route 60 – Rosedale – CBD

1A – New Dawn Park – CBD

1B - Harmony Park – CBD

Route 7 – CBD – Garden Route Mall

