Miss SA is coming home

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during an interview with journalist, Myron Rabinowitz, at het alma mater, Outeniqua High School.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - This is a call to all Georgians to be at George Airport at 12:50 tomorrow (Friday 14 April) to welcome home our radiant Miss SA 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The longest red carpet in the history of the Garden Route will be rolled out from George Airport to her home town of Sedgefield where she will lead the annual Sedgefield Slow Festival Easter street parade on Sunday 16 April.

The first homecoming visit of Miss SA has become a tradition over the last few years – let’s make it an institution in the Garden Route.

Create your own special message posters today and pick a small bunch of flowers tomorrow so that we can shower her with the beauty of the Garden Route. And remember to bring your koki pens and your daughter’s specially prepared poster for Demi-Leigh to autograph!

