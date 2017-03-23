National strike affects GO GEORGE

GO GEORGE fleet.

GEORGE NEWS - GO GEORGE regrets to inform passengers that GO GEORGE services will be compromised as of midnight tonight, until further notice.

A strike affecting the entire South African bus industry, will take effect tonight and GO GEORGE was informed today of the intention of local bus drivers to join the national mass action.

The national action is a result of deadlocked wage negotiations.

Passengers are requested to please make alternative arrangements.

GO GEORGE regrets the inconvenience caused, and will keep passengers informed of any news.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'