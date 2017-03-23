Update: SA Express 'missed airport deadline'

The entrance to George Airport.

ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - SA Express communications head, Refilwe Masemola said in a statement issued in response to complaints from the passengers left stranded on the George Airport last night, that SA Express flight 1509 to George had a technical delay before departing from OR Tambo International Airport.This technical delay necessitated a change in the aircraft utilised for the flight. Later, the flight was reinstated and passengers boarded and departed Johannesburg at 19:48."Arrangements were made with George Airport, which on weekdays closes at 20:00, to facilitate the delayed SA Express flight. Unfortunately, due to the delays in locating and boarding all passengers, the 21:00 extended deadline could not be met. The George Airport informed the SA Express flight crew that they were unable to accommodate the flight that landed at 21:40."SA Express apologises to all passengers that were inconvenienced by the delayed flight and wish to reiterate that we do not compromise on the safety of our passengers and crew. As an airline, we are grateful for the continued support from our most important investors, our customers," said Masemola.