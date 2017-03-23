Passengers & crew stranded at George Airport

Three stranded passengers from the six o' clock SA Express flight of last night enjoying breakfast at the George Airport this morning. Photo: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - The passengers, pilot and aircrew were left stranded at the George Airport late last night when Acsa staff closed shop for the night and went home just as the travellers were about to board their SA Express flight to Johannesburg.

Kobus Terblanche from George says the drama on Wednesday 5 April started just before 17:00 when they arrived for the flight that was scheduled to depart at 17:40.

"I was dropping off my son who was booked on SA Express flight SA 1509 ETA, scheduled to depart at 17:40. The flight was delayed from Johannesburg and only landed at 21:50. Later, when all the passengers were checked in for SA 1510 and proceeded to the departure hall, they were told that the flight cannot depart as Acsa personnel have switched off the runway lights and no clearance has been given for take-off.

"We were told the Acsa staff went home and are not coming back. This happened between 22:00 and 22:20. The flight was then cancelled."

Irate passengers who could, then returned home or found alternative accommodation, but some had nowhere to go and remained in the departure hall.

Caroline Baard, whose sister Roslyn Holland, was also booked on the flight, says the whole situation was surreal. "The two people at the security scanner just upped and left. Some bags were left unchecked."

She says the police were called in when passengers refused to leave the departure hall. "Eventually SA Express agreed to put them up in a hotel in Wilderness for the night."

Baard’s sister was one of the lucky ones who found a seat on the first SA Express plane this morning (Thursday) at about 09:30, but as the plane was full, six other passengers were once again stuck at the George airport waiting for the next flight at about 11:00. "We did not even receive an SMS from either SA Express or Acsa. We just arrived very early for this flight and luckily my sister got on. We cannot believe what has happened. It’s an embarrassment for George.”

Speaking to the George Herald after landing in Johannesburg, Holland said that the captain and crew of the late-night flight that was to take them to OR Tambo were boarded and the luggage was loaded when an official from the fire brigade informed him that instruction had been given to them (the safety personnel) to leave. "Several efforts were made to reach the airport manager, but to no avail. The fact that the plane stayed on the tarmac, meant that SA Express has to pay extra tarmac duty."

Terblanche wants to know as both Acsa and SA Express knew about the late departure at 17:00, why no arrangement was made at the time. “Surely this is not a way to operate an airport. It seems that Acsa and SA Express are not on speaking terms.”

Comment from both Acsa and SA Express is being awaited.

The updated time of the delayed flight was 22:00 as displayed on the flight notice board. Photo: Charl Baard

