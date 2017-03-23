GO GEORGE: State looking for one key suspect

One of the buses that was set alight on 19 August.

GEORGE NEWS - The case against the 15 taxi operators who are accused of involvement in the violent anti-GO GEORGE protests on 19 August 2015, is still far from over.

The taxi operators were arrested after four GO GEORGE buses were torched, roads barricaded and infrastructure damaged during the protest. The accused appeared at the George Magistrate's Court on Friday 31 March and the case was again postponed to 30 June.

It was initially stated by state prosecutor Herman Steyn that the postponement was due to pending investigations and that they are looking for six key witnesses who are linked to the actual burning of the buses. "The whereabouts of six people who have to appear in court, is still unknown," said Steyn.

However, on Friday Steyn said they are now looking for one suspect who is seen on a video burning a bus and that the case cannot be concluded until they have found him.

"The person is seen in the CCTV footage pouring something on the bus and setting it alight. He is in hiding and reports tell us that he is travelling from one city to the next, making it difficult for us to catch him."

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

