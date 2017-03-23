Translate to: 

GO GEORGE: State looking for one key suspect

GO GEORGE: State looking for one key suspect
One of the buses that was set alight on 19 August.
GEORGE NEWS - The case against the 15 taxi operators who are accused of involvement in the violent anti-GO GEORGE protests on 19 August 2015, is still far from over.
 
The taxi operators were arrested after four GO GEORGE buses were torched, roads barricaded and infrastructure damaged during the protest. The accused appeared at the George Magistrate's Court on Friday 31 March and the case was again postponed to 30 June.
 
It was initially stated by state prosecutor Herman Steyn that the postponement was due to pending investigations and that they are looking for six key witnesses who are linked to the actual burning of the buses. "The whereabouts of six people who have to appear in court, is still unknown," said Steyn.
 
However, on Friday Steyn said they are now looking for one suspect who is seen on a video burning a bus and that the case cannot be concluded until they have found him.
 
"The person is seen in the CCTV footage pouring something on the bus and setting it alight. He is in hiding and reports tell us that he is travelling from one city to the next, making it difficult for us to catch him."
 
Click here for previous articles:
ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
16:04 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think President Jacob Zuma should step down?
Yes
George Herald 99%
No
George Herald 1%
Men
Women
Search
PeterM77
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 45.
TomCruz99
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up