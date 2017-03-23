GO GEORGE driver robbed at gunpoint

An unknown robber demands money from the GO GEORGE bus driver, pointing a gun at his face. If you recognise this man (on the right), contact Warrant Officer Clive Davids at 044 803 3301 or 044 803 3336 / 42.

GEORGE NEWS - A GO GEORGE bus driver was robbed at gunpoint early this morning (5 April) in Rosemoor on his first trip for the day. The robber, who was wearing a grey hoodie top, fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Captain Khunjulwa Sam from the Conville Police confirmed the incident saying it occurred at about 05:20 in Beer Street.

"The driver stopped at Beer Street next to St Mary's Primary School where the suspect got on the bus. The suspect pointed a firearm at the bus driver and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was handed to the suspect and he left," said Sam.

One passenger was on the bus at the time. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Chantel Edwards-Klose, communications manager of the George Municipality, said management regrets the incident and is working with the South African Police Service to investigate the matter.

"A special meeting to ensure the ongoing safety and security on all GO GEORGE buses will take place later this morning (Wednesday 5 March). The safety and security of all our passengers and employees are our first priority. The traumatised bus driver is receiving counselling," said Edwards-Klose.

The Conville Police asks for help in identifying the suspect (see photo). If you recognise the robber, please contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Clive Davids at 044 803 3301 or 044 803 3336 / 42 or Conville Police Station on 044 803 3341 / 2.

