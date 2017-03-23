Graduates face challenging world

Sipokazi Godongwana (left) and Nyameka Mpongwana from Libode in the Eastern Cape both received the National Diploma in Forestry. Photo: Alida de Beer.

Swartz told students they will inherit a world where human labour in the current production systems of consumer goods will be taken over by robots.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A "scary" world where technological advances have set a revolution in motion that will lead to increasing pressure on job opportunities, awaits young graduates of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU).This is according to the vice-chancellor, Prof. Derrick Swartz, who spoke on Friday at the first of several graduation ceremonies of the university. A record number of 6 786 students are graduating from NMMU this year, among whom about 360 at the George Campus.