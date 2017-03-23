R300 million power station for George

Project manager and partner in MBHE Karl Siegel and his partner Tirisano’s Tafadzwa Mhlanga are seen at Steinhoff's Industrial Park which abounds the land bought to establish George Biomass Plant a electricity generating plant which is fuelled by sawdust and wood waste. Crucially it will use Steinhoff's wood waste and other large sawmills in the Southern Cape. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The construction of a R300 million George Biomass Power Station producing between 5 MW/h and 7MW/h (megawatt per hour) could begin as soon as May this year. All plans and approvals are in place and Murray & Roberts has been appointed as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.

The long lead items such as the boiler pressure part as well as the turbine and generator needed to start construction of the project, have already been procured and are being stored on an industrial premise in George.

The biomass/wood waste fired power plant could be up and running by May 2018 and would feed the electricity generated via a George Municipality substation into Eskom's power grid.

Karl Siegel, spokesman for the lead developer, South African company MBHE African Power Pty Ltd, told the George Herald planning of the George Biomass Power Station already began in 2008, but stalled while getting all the necessary governmental approvals and agreements in place. Eventually, in April 2016, the green light was given after Nersa issued a Generation Licence for the operation of the power station.

During a meeting in George last week, Siegel said the Nersa licence was issued after they had successfully submitted a bid for the project to the Department of Energy (DOE) under their Smalls Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme. Thirty-seven companies in the DOE's various renewable energy programmes experienced delays due to issues between the DOE and Eskom, but it seems these have now been resolved.”

George municipal spokesperson, Chantel Edwards-Klose, confirmed George Biomass Energy Pty Ltd has bought three, municipal owned industrial erven 22496, 22497 and 22498 in PW Botha Drive to the west of Steinhoff Park through George Municipality's Local Economic Development (LED) Department.

George Biomass Energy Pty Ltd will obtain sawdust and wood waste from Steinhoff (PG Bison and Woodline), Houttek, AET and Geelhoutvlei in George as well as PSP Timber in Oudtshoorn, which will be used as fuel for the boilers.

Siegel said a projected forecast for wood supply shows that there is enough wood waste in the Garden Route region to supply the plant for the duration of the offtake agreement with Eskom of twenty years. "One of our largest biomass/fuel partners in the project is Chris McDonald of Houttek. He will manage the supply from smaller producers of wood waste/sawdust in the area. The construction materials for the plant are currently being stored on his premises in Meul Street, George Industria.

The project has been given all the necessary green lights and an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as well as an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) have been approved, said Siegel. "According to the dates given in the letter from DOE, we should be operational by the middle of 2018. Stock piles of biomass, if properly managed, can be kept for a number of years without any major environmental risk," said Siegel.

He was referring to the recent controversy in which a local company objected to the large-scale stockpiling of sawdust on a neighbouring premises due to the air pollution threat.

He said George Biomass Energy will use modern technology that complies with all regulations pertaining to emissions in accordance with European standards.

It is anticipated that at a later stage, ash produced by the plant may be used to make bricks for housing through a local community upliftment project.

The financing of the project through IDC and Mergence will take place in accordance with the Small Renewable Energy Independent Power Procurement Programme (REIPPP). The the signing of the power purchase agreement between George Biomass Energy Pty LTD (owned by South African consortium including MBHE, Murray & Roberts, Tirisano Green Capital and Built Africa’s Coastal Biomass 1) and Eskom along with the IPP Office of the Department of Energy is scheduled for 11 April this year.

The Independent Power Producer Office (IPP office) falls under the Department of Energy. MBHE with its head office in Woodmead, Sandton, is a renewable energy project development company focusing on the design, implementation and ownership of operational energy assets that lead to sustainability and cleaner production.