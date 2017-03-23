Municipal court opens in George

Amanda Joubert, the newly appointed magistrate of the George Municipal Court and Jaap van Lille, the architect, were among the distinguished guests at the official opening of the court on Tuesday. Photo: Michelle Pienaar

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A roar of laughter filled the room when George Municipal Manager, Trevor Botha, asked guests at the opening of the George Municipal Court today (Tuesday 28 March) to declare their speeding tickets.

Various municipal officials and magistrates from George Magistrate Court attended the long-awaited event on the first floor of the George Civic Centre.

The court will be fully functional from Monday 3 April, following the appointment of Amanda Joubert as magistrate.

The court will give attendance to all speeding fines and other traffic-related matters within the municipal boundaries, while also specialising in any criminal violation of the municipal by-law, national building regulations and other laws relevant to the municipality.

Deputy Director of Legal Services Johan van Schalkwyk, Deputy Mayor Gerrit Pretorius, Magistrate Amanda Joubert, George Mayor Melvin Naik and Municipal Manager Trevor Botha.

