Former tourism manager re-appointed

Joan Shaw is ready to take up the reins of George Tourism, seen here in front of the historic George Tourism building with Portfolio Councillor for Strategic Services, David Willemse and Acting Director: Strategic Services, Johan van Schalkwyk.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Former George Tourism Manager, Joan Shaw, has been re-appointed as of April this year.

Shaw said today 28 March, that she is thrilled to be back at George Tourism and positive that she can make a tangible difference to how and where George is marketed.

“A strong marketing strategy will allow us to ensure visitor growth within the relevant markets as well as the attraction of new markets to George. The marketing sphere has changed dramatically since the advent of the internet and social media, offering a multitude of new and cost-effective ways to market a destination, that can also be measured very accurately, allowing us to target niche visitors from lucrative markets.”

George Tourism will focus on a tourism development framework, that will support tourism investment and development in the area incorporating the tourism offices in Pacaltsdorp, Uniondale, Thembalethu and Wilderness.

Shaw was employed as tourism manager in October 2014 but resigned in December that year.

