Eskom bursaries promised to 10 matrics

Minister Lynne Brown hands over 20 school uniforms to five learners from each of the four schools present at the function.

GEORGE NEWS - The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, promised 10 bursaries to matric learners from four high schools in George Local Municipality during a career expo at the George Civic Centre.

These bursaries will be made available by Eskom, for career paths in engineering and medicine.

Learners from Thembalethu High School, Imizamu Yethu Secondary School, George High School and Parkdene Secondary attended the event, and stand a chance to benefit from the bursaries.

Brown's allocation of the bursaries is part of the Department's Back-to-School campaign to resource poor schools and motivate academically deserving learners as part of efforts by government to advocate and promote academic excellence in the country.

Imizamu Yethu Secondary School Choir gave a soulful performance.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

