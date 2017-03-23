New car for Miss South Africa 2017

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in her brand new car.

NATIONAL NEWS - Miss SA 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, started her first day as Miss South Africa at Sun City today by receiving the keys to the new vehicle she won as part of her prizes.

The accumulated value of her prizes are more than R2 million.

A radiant Nel-Peters was crowned as Miss South Africa 2017 at a glittering ceremony held at Sun City, presented by Sun International in collaboration with Cell C.

Runners-up are Adè van Heerden from the Western Cape (1st Princess) and Boipelo Mabe from Alexandra in Gauteng (2nd Princess).

In her Miss South Africa acceptance speech she said: “I vow to dedicate the next 365 days of my life to serve the people of South Africa, to be a voice to those who are afraid to or cannot speak up and to represent the whole of our beautiful nation. I vow to listen, to be there, to help where I can and to recognise that we all want to be heard, we all want to be validated. I hear you, I see you, I am you!”



For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, members of the public were invited for the finalist they thought should take the crown.



Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (left) and judge Unathi Msengana.

Photos: Yolanda van der Stoep.

An excited and overwhelmed 21-year-old Demi-Leigh, from Sedgefield in the Western Cape, said she is determined to make a difference during her reign.