Human Rights Day march in George

Some of the participants before the march commenced.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - The message of the George Municipality’s Human Rights Day march today was “accept me for what I am”.

The march started at the Conville community hall and ended at the Rosemoor community hall. The Heidedal Primary school drum majorettes showed why they are are so well respected as a squad by carrying out well choreographed moves.

They were followed by a vocal group of gay and lesbian activists, the municipality’s youth desk members as well as the Eden Youth of SAPS George.

Street Angels, a local motor car club, were on hand to transport Carly-Lee Adams, a former Miss Gay Garden Route, who led the parade.

A full programme is currently taking place in the Rosemoor community hall.

Watch a video below:

ARTICLE, PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

VIDEO: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN

