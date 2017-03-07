Human Rights Day march in George

Some of the participants before the march commenced.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH & VIDEO - The message of the George Municipality’s Human Rights Day march today was “accept me for what I am”.
The march started at the Conville community hall and ended at the Rosemoor community hall. The Heidedal Primary school drum majorettes showed why they are are so well respected as a squad by carrying out well choreographed moves.
They were followed by a vocal group of gay and lesbian activists, the municipality’s youth desk members as well as the Eden Youth of SAPS George.
Street Angels, a local motor car club, were on hand to transport Carly-Lee Adams, a former Miss Gay Garden Route, who led the parade.
A full programme is currently taking place in the Rosemoor community hall.
Watch a video below:
ARTICLE, PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST
VIDEO: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN
13:45 (GMT+2), Tue, 21 March 2017
