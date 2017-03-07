Wilderness power outage update

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The Electro-technical team has successfully located and pinpointed one of the cable faults that caused a power outage in Wilderness late yesterday afternoon.

Approximately 150 homes in Wilderness East have been without power since. Repairs have started while a technician is continuing to look for the second fault.

The team has indicated that repair is only necessary to one fault to restore power.

