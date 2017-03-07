Legal storm over sawdust stockpiles

Black sheets and old tyres cover tonnes of sawdust on the premises of Houttek (seen on the left). Their neighbour Khubeka Construction say the sawdust is a health and fire hazard. Houttek is storing the sawdust until the planned George Biomass Plant is up and running in 2018. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Controversy surrounds two George factories who have been stockpiling tonnes of sawdust on their premises - seemingly in anticipation of providing it to a planned George Biomass Consortium which hopes to be up and running by May next year.

The lead developer, MBH Energy Group's Karl Siegel, this week confirmed plans for the project are on track.

Both Houttek (Pty) Ltd and Absolute Electrical Technologies (AET) have been given warnings, and face legal steps for allegedly causing a fire hazard. The George Municipality states these companies do not have permission for such massive stockpiling.

Khubeka Construction in Ring Road has been complaining since October last year that the fine dust emitted from tonnes of sawdust kept in Houttek's backyard (that borders their office premises), amounts to unbearable air pollution and is a health risk. Khubeka's Carla Rennie said heavy winds in October last year caused their offices in Ring Road to be covered in a fine layer of dust.

"The dust is so fine that you most definitely inhale it." Rennie says that their ongoing complaints and concerns about sawdust eventually forming a toxic gas, which penetrates through the respiratory tract - have been largely ignored.

Houttek's stockpile is covered by a black sheet which is weighed down with tyres.

George Municipality's Communication Manager Chantel Edwards-Klose on 7 March responded to the George Herald's enquiries. "George Municipality is not aware of any permissions granted to AET for the continued storage of sawdust at the old McCains Factory premises.

Western Cape Provincial Department of Environmental Affairs has laid criminal charges against the owner of this property. George Fire Brigade has advised that in terms of the fire hazard, the matter be referred to the George Municipal Legal department for further action.

"With regard to the company Houttek, (which is storing sawdust on premises located at Meule Street), the George Municipal Environmental Official has issued them with a final notice in February 2017 in terms of the Municipal by-law PN 459.2010 pertaining to Air Quality. The matter in terms of air pollution and fire hazard will be referred to the George Legal Department for further action. George Municipality has been advised that the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs is investigating this matter."

Edwards-Close said with regards to storage and disposal of sawdust, a task team was established in 2015 by all role players under the leadership of NMMU, Western Cape Provincial Department of Environmental affairs and George Municipality.

"This task team is specifically mandated to look into and come up with a sustainable solution to dispose of, and/or find alternative usage for sawdust and wood waste. The current landfill site cannot accommodate huge volumes of sawdust due to the fire hazard. Small amounts of sawdust are permitted in black bags and can be disposed of at the refuse transfer station."

Houttek's Chris McDonald said his factory is not storing sawdust illegally and does not pose any fire threat. He said allegations that sawdust can combust spontaneously is exaggerated. McDonald maintains there is a crisis in the Southern Cape with wood waste material as it is now forbidden to dump it at the George Municipality's landfill site or to store it.

He said his sawdust stock is earmarked for the George Biomass plant as per a joint agreement with MBHE Group, who is finalising an agreement with The Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Edwards-Close added that the Cleansing Department is also awaiting project plans from private individuals who want to do composting on municipal land.

"This initiative will focus on the usage of the volumes of sawdust on business properties. A consultant was also appointed by council to assist with the establishment of a composting facility for which council already has the required licence.

The plans for the facility have been completed and are due to be submitted to the Section 80 Environmental Committee. Funding for this facility will be provided for in the 2017/2018 financial year. This project will commence in early 2018.

The George council will play an integral role in providing a sustainable solution to accommodate the sawdust and wood waste challenge which is faced by businesses and industry. However, it must be noted that the generator of the sawdust remains responsible for the storage and disposal thereof."

Edwards-Close confirmed that the power station will be located in George. "George Municipality will close a wheeling agreement with Eskom to transfer the energy through our network to the Eskom substation."

A reliable source said the privately run company MBHE African Power Pty Ltd is finalising negotiations with the Independent Power Producer (IPP) who is part of the George Small Scale Biomass to Energy Consortium.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

