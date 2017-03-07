'Bosslaper' message stops river clean-up

Heavy pollution on the banks of the Rooi River, just a couple of meters from the Rooirivierrif residential area. Photos: Wessel Louw

GEORGE NEWS - A clean-up project planned for last Saturday to rid the banks of the Rooi River of rubbish and to tackle the issue of the homeless living in the green belt screeched to a halt when two opposition parties (PBI and AIC) questioned the legality of the operation.

A WhatsApp voice message from DA George South Councillor Sean Snyman to the civil rights organisation AfriForum, was forwarded to George Mayor Melvin Naik, who immediately halted the project last Friday.

In the message Snyman is heard saying: "The idea is that I am literally convincing the councillors and all the role players to participate so that we can actually see the extent. Council at this stage of the game is on a mission to clean up the entire city regarding the bosslapers, as we call them, and I've actually been commissioned to have a look at alternatives and to put a proposal through to the mayor."

The presence of the police, municipal law enforcement officers and councillors were promised by Snyman. He declined to comment when approached by the George Herald.

According to Municipal Spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose, Naik stopped the project because there were conflicting reports as to the intention of the activity. "The mayor chose to postpone the clean-up until he has discussed it with the ward councillor," said Edwards-Klose.

PBI Councillor Virgill Gericke and AIC Councillor Abel Kiwit submitted their concerns to George Speaker Iona Kritzinger and requested an investigation in terms of the code of conduct for councillors. "You cannot forcibly remove people without following the legal route, even if they are homeless," said Gericke.

"We applaud the mayor and the Portfolio Councillor for Safety, Cecil Nobel, for their swift intervention. We are in favour of any legal action that seeks to ensure the safety of George and its inhabitants. However, we must fulfill our constitutional requirements, respect the rule of law and act in terms of our legal processes."

Gericke and Kiwit said drastic action is required from the George Department of Human Settlements. "Land must be identified to accommodate the most vulnerable section of the community. If the housing department acts in a proactive way, we will not have this problem," said Gericke.

Chairperson of AfriForum George, Nehoff Maree, said their organisation approached Snyman for help with the coordination of the project. "It was never the idea to remove people," he said.

"We planned to clean up the area and to ascertain the extent of the problem of the homeless living in the green belt. As far as I know, all the councilors and police were also invited. We may not remove people; we let the authorities know when there are problems. It would have been our fourth clean-up project in this area." According to Maree, AfriForum submitted a request to George Municipality to assist with their projects.

Edwards-Klose said the decision to clear refuse in the Rooirivierrif area was taken at ward level, following requests by community members.

"A group of volunteers, as well as a broad spectrum of community organisations, including the South African Police Service, George Municipal Law Enforcement and the Social Services division were invited to attend with the sole intention of clearing refuse and to review the extent of the homeless problem in this area," she said.

"Council has, over the past few years, looked at various holistic solutions to address homelessness and unemployment by supporting initiatives undertaken by the night shelter, Cremhog and projects such as the workers collection point. The mayor therefore supports the good intentions behind the councillor's intention to clear refuse in the Rooirivierrif area which poses an environmental hazard."

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD-JOERNALIS

