Local young chef in kykNET's Kokkedoortjie

Ian Grobler (13) is competing in kykNET's Kokkedoortjie Season 1 starting on 5 April. Last Friday he sold fudge at the Getafix Garden Café Entrepreneur's Night Market. Left are some of Ian's stunning creations.
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - A Grade 8 Outeniqua High School learner, Ian Grobler (13), is one of the top 10 competitors participating in kykNET's Kokkedoortjie Season 1, which will start screening on DStv Channel 144 on 5 April at 20:00.
 
It's no surprise that Ian made the finals of the popular cooking competition, as he was barely out of nappies, when all he wanted to do was cook and bake.
 
For his fifth birthday, the budding culinary expert insisted on a Kenwood Chef food processor as a birthday present. And luckily his parents were wise enough to adhere to his request.
 
Ian learnt the art of cooking from his mother, Elzet Grobler, his grannies Elsabé Jordaan and Annemarie Grobler as well as his aunt Jeanine Allen, who also shared some of her cooking secrets with him.
 
And the ambitious boy has been anything but idle. To achieve his dream of becoming a pastry chef and owning his own patisserie, he has already completed three advanced courses, starting with a 2016 Cake Decorating Diploma Year 1 under Chef Annemarie Ferreira. He followed this up with a first year course in Cake Decorating at the Francois Ferreira Culinary Academy and is continuing his training this year by doing the 2017 Cake Decorating diploma Year 2.
16:01 (GMT+2), Tue, 07 March 2017
