Translate to: 

Child Welfare crisis not affecting George

Child Welfare crisis not affecting George
George Child Welfare director, Sue du Toit. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz
GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The financial crisis facing Child Welfare South Africa (CWSA) has no effect on the day-to-day running and services offered by the local organisation known as George Child and Family Welfare (GCW), says the director, Sue du Toit.
 
She clarified the agreement that GCW has with CWSA. "George is a completely autonomous and financially independent affiliate of CWSA. We do all our own fundraising and are managed by our own management board."
 
The current national executive director, PJ Cloete, appointed in 2015 along with a new chief financial officer (CFO), was tasked with turning the financial shambles of CWSA around. New auditors were also appointed to rectify the lack of financial transparency and accountability that have been a bone of contention for both the funders and the locally appointed management boards at the service centres around the country.
 
This had led to the organisation losing funding in 2012 from the US Agency for International Development (US Aid), the Murray Trust and the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund.
 
As a result of a loss of donor funding, CWSA employees have not received their salaries for January and February. Many head office staff members, who supervise the smaller branches of Child Welfare, are working from home as they do not have enough money for transport to work. To alleviate their plight, head office is sending out food parcels to employees across the country.
 
Fundraising campaigns which used to subsidise shortfalls, such as Red Nose Day, have also not been effective as from 2002.
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:05 (GMT+2), Tue, 07 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...
Moonlight
Moonlight
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection, Moonlight...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 76%
Alchohol
George Herald 15%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
LoveandLaugher
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 41 and 50.
rivadavia
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up