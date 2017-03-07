Child Welfare crisis not affecting George

George Child Welfare director, Sue du Toit. Photo: Myron Rabinowitz

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The financial crisis facing Child Welfare South Africa (CWSA) has no effect on the day-to-day running and services offered by the local organisation known as George Child and Family Welfare (GCW), says the director, Sue du Toit.

She clarified the agreement that GCW has with CWSA. "George is a completely autonomous and financially independent affiliate of CWSA. We do all our own fundraising and are managed by our own management board."

The current national executive director, PJ Cloete, appointed in 2015 along with a new chief financial officer (CFO), was tasked with turning the financial shambles of CWSA around. New auditors were also appointed to rectify the lack of financial transparency and accountability that have been a bone of contention for both the funders and the locally appointed management boards at the service centres around the country.

This had led to the organisation losing funding in 2012 from the US Agency for International Development (US Aid), the Murray Trust and the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund.

As a result of a loss of donor funding, CWSA employees have not received their salaries for January and February. Many head office staff members, who supervise the smaller branches of Child Welfare, are working from home as they do not have enough money for transport to work. To alleviate their plight, head office is sending out food parcels to employees across the country.

Fundraising campaigns which used to subsidise shortfalls, such as Red Nose Day, have also not been effective as from 2002.