Man 'forces children to drink paraffin'

It is alleged that Maxwell Masoko tried to set his two minor children alight before fleeing the dwelling, where it is claimed he assaulted his common-law wife.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The KwaNonqaba Police are still looking for Maxwell Masoko, who is accused of having tried to kill his two minor children.
 
Masoko, who apparently is close to 50 years old, is alleged to have tried to kill his common-law wife on 4 February.
 
Sandra Galada, the slender young mother of a three-year-old boy and his younger sister, said Masoko threatened her and said that he was going to kill her when he arrived at her house despite the court interdict that prohibits him from even seeing his children again before the age of 18 years old.
 
Galada had obtained the court protection order approximately seven months prior to this incident as Masoko had previously assaulted her viciously.
 
'Last breath'
"Tonight will be your last breath," Masoko apparently told Galada, allegedly terrorising her with a knife and repeatedly hitting her on the face and on her upper body. It is alleged he broke three heavy dining room chairs over her back and tried to tie her to the remaining chair.
 
Neighbours who tried to intervene were in turn also threatened with the knife Masoko brandished about.
 
"I tried to calm him down, My three-year-old little boy kept pulling at my clothes and asked that we should stop fighting. I managed to ask my next door neighbours for help. They tried calling the police but kept getting through only to a police station in George. Eventually, they drove to the KwaNonqaba police station to fetch the police to intervene and help me," Galada said.
 
Masoko then apparently forced his children to drink paraffin before setting the room alight as he escaped, leaving the children behind.
 
Plettenberg Bay
It is alleged that Masoko has a home in Plettenberg Bay and may be commuting between there and Mossel Bay from time to time.
 
Anyone with information on his whereabouts asked to contact the investigating officer, Wo Geoffery Moos of the KwaNonqaba Police (044 606 5600 or 079 893 9974).
 
All information will be dealt with as confidential and there may be a reward for positive information.
 
 
14:01 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 March 2017
