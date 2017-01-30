Team effort restores playpark

Testing the equipment (from left): Sheridan Kennedy (Seven Passes Initiative), Councillor Marlene Viljoen, Celeste Africa (George Municipality), John Ruiters (Deputy Chairperson: Steering Committee).

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - The George Municipal Parks and Recreation division recently assisted a community action group established in the Touwsranten area with the repair of playpark equipment.

The Seven Passes Initiative (Rural Youth Development Programme) has encouraged community members from Touwsranten to form a group that has taken ownership of their environment and are working together to provide a safe community for future generations and to contribute towards positive parenting.

The community members together raised funds to buy some of the materials needed for the playpark and older retired members of the group worked on the repairs themselves.

