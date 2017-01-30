Miss SA finalist inspires learners

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss SA finalist 2017, told the learners of Outeniqua High school at this morning’s school assembly that, if you have a dream, you must follow it through to make it a reality.

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss SA finalist 2017, told the learners of Outeniqua High school at this morning’s school assembly that, if you have a dream, you must follow it through to make it a reality.

“It takes lots of hard work and I plead with you that, when you get home this afternoon, you do your homework first and then enjoy the weekend,” she said.

Later in the morning the learners of Pacaltsdorp High School gave her a rousing welcome and at times drowned out her inspirational speech which pulled at a few heartstrings on hearing what she endured earlier in her school career.

Demi-Leigh is visiting her hometown of Sedgefield this weekend before booking in on Monday for the final lap of the Miss SA 2017 pageant with her fellow contestants.

Demi-Leigh at Pacaltsdorp High School.

Watch a video below.

VIDEO & PHOTOS: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'