Stun grenades to prevent mob justice

GEORGE NEWS FLASH - Thembalethu police had to use stun grenades on two separate occasions over the past weekend to disperse crowds in the township intent on exacting mob justice after they caught three alleged criminals.

On Saturday 18 February at Asazani in Thembalethu, two men were rescued by the police from an angry crowd of about 100 who viciously attacked the men.

Police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd, who did not want to let go of the victims.

A similar attack also took place at Tabata Street in Thembalethu on Sunday 19 February. A man was rescued by the police from an angry crowd numbering about 400 angry people who were beating him.

Once again the police had to shoot a stun grenade before the angry mob would let the alleged criminal go.

All three the victims were admitted to hospital.

